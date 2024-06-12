Group homes offer all the comforts of home but that care is getting expensive. You can chip in

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group home can be a great setting for an aging adult with disabilities. However, it's getting more and more expensive to pay for that care.

According to the state, the average cost of this residential care, when factoring in all levels of acuity and corresponding payment rates applicable to those acuity levels, is $459.90 per day.

House managers, like David Russell, make that money stretch.

"Dollars just don't go as far anymore," David Russell said.

David and Sherri Russell run a group home in Lebanon owned by Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes.

In April, the organization was forced to close a home in Nashville because of costs which brought their statewide capacity down to 47.

"There are a lot of factors that have caused the cost of care to rise. Anything that costs you more at your home, it costs us more, and multiply that times eight," Mark Anderson, President and Treasurer of Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes said.

As of June 1, families are paying 8.2% more for services and care for their male loved one at home in Lebanon.

"They have an IQ of 70 or below. That's one of the qualifying factors to live here, and their families have taken care of them to the point that they need assistance themselves," Anderson said.

Without a successful Father's Day Offering — their annual fundraiser — it could become less affordable.

"Every dollar is helpful. Every donation is helpful big or small. It doesn't matter. It all adds up," Anderson said.

Every year since 2001, the organization has set out to raise $500,000.

"Now more than ever we need to reach that $500,000, and to tell you the truth, if we reached $600,000 it might not be enough," Anderson said.

You don't have to wait until Father's Day. The organization is already accepting donations.

You can donate at:

Offerings can be donated online or mailed to TN Baptist Adult Homes, P.O. Box 682789, Franklin, TN 37068.