Group of mothers collecting and delivering donated baby goods to Afghan moms in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mothers make up a large number of the evacuees from Afghanistan that are living in Nashville. A "mom-to-mom" program is helping those mothers to get their hands on supplies and make friends.

Carole Sergent helped start the program. With the help of her neighborhood, she set up a makeshift baby boutique in her carport.

"I say it's kind of a cross between Walmart and FAO Schwarz because we have children's toys, children's Pampers, children's clothes and other things that make their lives a little bit better," said Sergent.

The donated items are for Afghan mothers in Nashville with small children, including newborns.

According to Tennessee Resettlement Aid, local Afghan families have welcome 30 babies since they arrived.

"Being a mom, I don't care what country you come from, or what class you're in; it's expensive," said Katie Finn with Tennessee Resettlement Aid. "Having kids and being a parent is expensive. We — who have so much to give and extra and excess here — can afford to help them during some of the hardest darkest times of their life."

Andrea Kampine is one of the 25 Nashville moms taking some of the supplies from the baby boutique to a family from Afghanistan. She's also the daughter of an immigrant.

"They received help, and it was critical for them to be successful in this country," Andrea Kampine said of her mother's family. "Especially for a mom who is somewhat isolated from family and friends, I think over the long-term what I'm hoping is people feel welcome and supported."

Tennessee Resettlement Aid is helping Afghan moms meet women like Sergent and Kampine. Additionally, the organization seeks to fill any gaps in the current refugee resettlement system with other forms of direct aid to Afghan families. You can learn more on their website.