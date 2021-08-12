Group pushes for safety regulations for Nashville party buses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The group Safe Fun Nashville is continuing its calls for regulations for party vehicles in downtown Nashville.

Organizers held a press conference on Broadway Thursday afternoon. As pedal taverns and party buses passed behind them, members of the group called for "common sense" regulations in hopes of keeping people safe.

"There's a lack of regulations to take care of and keep the visitors here and the people who use those safe," said Jim Schmitz, downtown resident and businessman.

The group created an online petition encouraging state legislature and the Metro Council to regulate safety standards on party vehicles.

"I don't know how we're able to have hot tubs and massage chairs going down Broadway when you have all these nice hotels where you can partake in those kinds of events...I just want us to stay safe," said Nashville resident Tee Jordan.

They referenced the recent incident last month of a man being injured after he fell from a party bus, which then ran over his legs. They said it's a prime example as to why regulations are needed.

"The frustrating part is that there are no guardrails. I mean, just about anybody can get a license and go and drive one of these things...we've got to get some common sense around these things," said Schmitz.

