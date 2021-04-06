Group requests Hadley Park be renamed after Nashville civil rights leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation is meeting via teleconference Tuesday morning to hear a request by the Metropolitan Minority Caucus to rename Hadley Park to “Kwame Leo Lillard Park.”

The naming committee of the Board of Parks and Recreation will meet at 11:30 a.m., while the agenda meeting begins at noon. It will broadcast through the Metro Nashville Network.

Ms. Sharon W. Hurt, president of the Metropolitan Minority Caucus, will be making the formal request to rename the park which opened in 1912. The park which sits on 28th Avenue in North Nashville has been the focus of a name change by several groups for years.

Hadley Park is named after John L. Hadley who was a former slave owner and owned the plantation that the park replaced years later.

The recent name change would honor the late Kwame Lillard who died last December. Lillard was 81 when he passed, leaving behind a long legacy of civil rights activism in Tennessee. Lillard was not only a Freedom Rider, but the former Metro Councilman also helped to orchestrate sit-ins during the civil rights movement.