Group takes legal action against Nashville transit tax referendum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Committee to Stop an Unfair Tax and Emily Evans have filed a lawsuit claiming Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s transportation improvement plan violated state law by offering to pay for things that go beyond public transit.

In the lawsuit they state that the "definition of Public Transit Systems only includes “non-mass transit system transportation infrastructure” such as “highways, roads, sidewalks” related to “connectivity” from the “transportation facility” to these “non-mass transit system transportation infrastructure".

They add that that by definition, “interstates, highways, roads, streets alleys, and sidewalks” are not part of a “mass transit system” and cannot be funded by revenue generated from any surcharged promulgated under the Act.

Nashville voters overwhelmingly approved Mayor's transit plan during the November General Election.

The Committee is looking to declare the vote void and seek a permanent restraining order prohibiting the "implementation and collection of the surcharge which was the subject of the Plan and the Referendum".

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Metro Legal Director Wally Dietz responded to the lawsuit stating:

"The Choose How You Move plan and referendum fully comply with state law. This lawsuit is a nuisance and a waste of taxpayer resources."

