NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of participants in Davidson County isn't just growing food — they're growing second chances.

The Nashville Food Project has partnered with the Davidson County Residential Recovery Court to help participants in the program develop life skills and a sense of responsibility through gardening.

Anna Murabito with the Nashville Food Project said the collaboration fits naturally into the organization's core mission.

"The Nashville Food Project has a great model: grow, cook, and share," Murabito said. "And these folks are helping us with the grow section."

The garden is part of the Nashville Food Project's Community Agriculture Network. Participants said the program has produced more than they expected.

"Now we've teamed up with the Nashville Food Project so now we have a place for the plants to go and food to give away because we had so many radishes and so many tomatoes and didn't know what to do with them," said Sam, one of the participants.

For the participants, the work in the garden carries meaning that goes well beyond the harvest.

"I've never done anything like this in my life, and it's very, very therapeutic," said Josh, one of the participants. "I enjoy just being out in nature."

Others drew a direct connection between tending a garden and rebuilding their lives.

"Part of recovery is a good foundation, said Nathan Gow, a community service supervisor with DC4. "Same thing with growing a plant. If you don't have a good foundation, good soil, you're not going to have a good crop."

The program is also building skills that extend into everyday life.

"Team-building skills, communication skills, and just learning to become a better leader," said Bennie, one of the participants.

They said the experience has shifted their focus outward as well as inward.

"It's just a lot of positive reinforcement," said Riley, one of the participants. "You get a sense of fulfillment to go out and do something, and then you get compliments, and it just makes you feel good."

To learn more about the Nashville Food Project's community gardens and groups, click here.

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