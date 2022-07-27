NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Youth summer employment is now at its lowest level in at least 28 years, but it's allowing others to get a shot at employment.

Workers with a disability, a criminal record or someone who is older are getting more opportunities for seasonal work. Often times they are overlooked.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects this trend of teenagers holding off on getting a summer job to continue into 2024.

Experts said teens are taking the summer off because many of them are putting a bigger emphasis on education beyond high school. Some teens may also be doing extracurricular activities instead.

Government data shows the teen unemployment rate in June was around 11% that's compared to around 25% during the Great Recession.

A summer job can also teach teens responsibility. If a job isn't something you think your teen would be interested in, encourage them to take an internship or volunteer.