Gun safety advocates make plea to the community after Antioch shooting: 'We've got to step up'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gun safety advocates didn't hammer a policy message on Thursday afternoon. Through tears and frustrations, they called on the public to start safely storing weapons at home, keep them out of cars and come together to make a difference in the community.

This comes after one student was shot and killed Wednesday at the hands of another teen, who died by suicide after the shooting inside the Antioch High School cafeteria.

"It's true we can work together to create a safer environment but that can't be done in a silo," said Melissa Alvarez of the Tennessee Hispanic Action Network, which focuses on gun violence prevention. "We need everyone to participate. If we don't listen to new ideas or try new things, these moments will turn into blips on the radar and feel meaningless. At what point do we say, 'enough is enough?'

Mothers Over Murder, Students Demand Action, Awake, Rise and Shine and Be Smart all stood together inside the Tennessee capitol. However, they said they didn't expect lawmakers to make meaningful policy changes after what happened two years ago. However, a march is expected at the legislature on Monday ahead of a special session, which will not include gun violence-related topics.

This is in stark contrast to The Covenant School shooting when families lined the halls and the public marched many days to the Tennessee capitol.

The last time the legislature dedicated a special session to school safety issues was after The Covenant School shooting. A special session happened months later after lawmakers during the regular session said the issues brought to them were too soon to discuss. This sparked outrage from both the public and three specific lawmakers who later became known as the Tennessee Three. Those Democratic lawmakers stood in the well on the House floor with a bullhorn to try and draw attention to gun reform.

Two of those lawmakers were later expelled but quickly brought back to their House seats soon after.

At the time, Covenant parents said they were largely disappointed that their slate of policy hopes didn't make it far.

"Until we get the school and community and everyone to stay on that one subject of gun safety we won't be anywhere," said Clemmie Greenlee, who has lost her son and nephew to gun violence. "You are not going to talk to me about this if you don't talk to us about protecting guns. I am here to put fear in your heart."

She said the kids need an after-hours program for them to go, and that she would be willing to run it. Greenlee said kids need safe spaces to stay out of trouble because if not, they will find it. Greenlee said she hoped lawmakers would consider a civil fine for having guns stolen from vehicles and not stored safely.

"From the hood to Brentwood, they are going to be tired of stealing from us and tired of breaking into our cars. Your next."

It's still not clear how the Antioch High School shooter obtained the weapon he used inside the cafeteria. The shooter fired his nine-millimeter pistol 10 times within 17 seconds inside the cafeteria. The gun had nine rounds remaining when it was recovered by authorities.

No other weapons were found inside his parents' home, police said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) is working with MNPD to determine the origin of the gun Henderson used and how it came into his possession. Police said they knew the pistol used was purchased by an individual in Arizona in 2022. It hadn't been reported stolen.

However, the group said they hoped lawmakers would fund more public school initiatives rather than fund educational vouchers, which is on the slate for the special session next week.

"I think we have entered a scary phase in American history where they video murders in cafeterias on our phones," said Maryam Abolfazli, from Rise and Shine Tennessee. "They say this is a part of life. They are numb to it. They go to bed with that evil in their heart. We have to stand up as adults and let them know that this dystopian reality is not right we have to be the models for this. Our kids are not OK. And we should put more funding into resources for that."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emily.west@newschannel5.com.