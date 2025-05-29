Watch Now
Gun store robbed for second time after car runs into front of the building

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Greenbrier gun and leather store was broken into Thursday morning after a car drove into the building.

According to the owner, the suspects took about half a dozen guns from Guns and Leather on Main Street.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday. The store was robbed in the same fashion back in 2022.

The owner tells NewsChannel 5 he is upset by the lack of justice and hopes those responsible are found.

