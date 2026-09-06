Gunfire on Antioch Pike hits, kills one person inside store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department said a bullet from gunfire on Antioch Pike went through a side metal wall of Sam's Club on Sunday morning and fatally wounded a 55-year-old man.

Police said the gunfire occurred just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 6.

The man was in the chip aisle in the middle of the store when the incident occurred, according to police.

BREAKING: A bullet from gunfire on Antioch Pike just after 4 a.m. went thru a side metal wall of Sam's Club & fatally wounded a 55-year-old man who was working in the chip aisle in the middle of the store. Homicide Unit investigation active. Anyone with info on the gunfire is… pic.twitter.com/BIXwu7VruZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 6, 2026

Police said a Homicide Unit investigation is underway, and anyone with information on the gunfire is asked to call 615-742-7463.

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