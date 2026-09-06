Gunfire on Antioch Pike hits, kills one person inside store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department said a bullet from gunfire on Antioch Pike went through a side metal wall of Sam's Club on Sunday morning and fatally wounded a 55-year-old man.
Police said the gunfire occurred just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 6.
The man was in the chip aisle in the middle of the store when the incident occurred, according to police.
BREAKING: A bullet from gunfire on Antioch Pike just after 4 a.m. went thru a side metal wall of Sam's Club & fatally wounded a 55-year-old man who was working in the chip aisle in the middle of the store. Homicide Unit investigation active. Anyone with info on the gunfire is… pic.twitter.com/BIXwu7VruZ
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 6, 2026
Police said a Homicide Unit investigation is underway, and anyone with information on the gunfire is asked to call 615-742-7463.
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Dolly Parton's fingerprints are all over Tennessee. And how cool it is to see and hear how MTSU is working to preserve her legacy in music and beyond. Aaron Cantrell brings us a snapshot of the university's expansive Dolly collection, including her first ever recorded interview. Check it out for yourself!
- Carrie Sharp