Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving headquarters to Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson plans to relocate its headquarters from Massachusetts in a $125 million investment expected to create 750 jobs in Tennessee.

The company founded in 1852 is currently centered in Springfield, Massachusetts. Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is moving its headquarters, distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to Maryville. Groundbreaking is planned before the end of the year.

"Tennessee is known by the brands that call our state home, and Smith & Wesson adds an enormous boost to our portfolio," said Bob Rolfe, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner. "We know that Smith & Wesson could have chosen anywhere in the world to relocate its operations and headquarters, and the fact they chose Tennessee underscores our state’s business-friendly environment and highly skilled workforce. The magnitude of this project will have a lasting impact on our state for years to come, and we appreciate the company for its significant investment in East Tennessee."

The gunmaker will have company: Tennessee officials say the state is home to more than 20 small arms and ammunition manufacturers.