Guns stolen from Metro officers after thieves break into marked SUVs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Metro police officers have fallen victim to having firearms stolen out of their marked MNPD SUVs.

Two separate incidents happened early Friday morning. The first at 2:30 a.m. on Massman Drive near the airport. An officer's patrol rifle, helmet and ballistic plates stored inside a bag were taken after someone shattered a window to get in.

The officer's car was parked outside his apartment.

The second incident happened just two hours later at 4:30 a.m. outside his Rice Road apartment right off of Bell Road in Antioch. His shotgun and riot gear were stolen after a thief, yet again, broke out a window to get inside the car.

The department tells us both guns were not left in a secured manner and now the message is being stressed throughout the entire department to keep those firearms secure.

Internal investigations are underway in this case, as well as investigations to recover the stolen gear and find out who's responsible.