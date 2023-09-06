Guns stolen from vehicles are increasing, MNPD data says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the MNPD, as of August 5, 844 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville. Twenty of these were stolen just last week.

On August 30, the number was 821.

On August 15, the number was 777.

This MNPD data reveals that over the course of three weeks, 67 guns were stolen out of vehicles in Nashville.

The total number of guns stolen in Davidson County this year is 1,060.

This means that nearly 80% of guns stolen in 2023 have been taken from vehicles.

MNPD is encouraging Nashvillians to lock automobile doors and secure all valuables, especially guns, and make sure to remove the keys from your car.

They are also offering free gun locks at the following locations:



Madison Precinct, 400 Myatt Drive,

Central Precinct, 601 Korean Veterans Boulevard,

North Precinct, 2231 26 th Avenue North,

Avenue North, South Precinct, 5101 Harding Place,

East Precinct, 936 E. Trinity Lane,

West Precinct, 5500 Charlotte Pike,

Hermitage Precinct, 3701 James Kay Lane,

Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12 th Avenue South,

Avenue South, Records Division, 811 Anderson Lane,

Police Headquarters, 600 Murfreesboro Pike,

Family Safety Center, 610 Murfreesboro Pike,

Jean Crowe Advocacy Center, 100 James Robertson Parkway.