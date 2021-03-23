Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery Co. selling specialty license plates

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a few weeks, 65-year-old Sherry Elliott gets to call herself a homeowner.

"We're excited we actually started packing yesterday," Elliott said.

Elliott will be moving into her home with her granddaughter. They've been building the home through Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County since last year.

The pandemic, however, has caused several delays and increased the cost of building.

Lumber prices have gone up more than 170% over the past 10 months, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Those costs get passed along to homeowners.

"We serve low-income residents of our community so these are people who have no other opportunity to purchase or own home," executive director Rob Selkow said. "If you qualify for a tradition bank loan you make too much for Habitat for Humanity."

To offset these costs, the nonprofit is selling specialty license plates. The plate has the Habitat for Humanity and says "together we build."

Plates can be pre-ordered for $35, but in order to start production on the plates, they have to reach 1,000 pre-orders by June 30.

Currently, only about 30 orders have been placed. Executive director Rob Selkow says this campaign has the power to make a difference.

"That’s going to increase our capacity to build to help alleviate the need for more housing," said Selkow.

If you want to pre-order your plate, you can click here or text BUILD to 77000 to get the Habitat plate order form. Standard tag fees will apply at the time of renewal. Buyers will be notified by the state when their plate is available.

You don't have to be a Montgomery County resident to get this plate. If you would like to pay by check, email info@habitatmctn.org for a printable form and mail items to:

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

P.O. Box 331

Clarksville, TN 37041