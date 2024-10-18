Hair loss is an emotional rollercoaster. At Select Your Crown, alopecia and cancer patients are gifted wigs

CLARSKVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We place great importance on how we look; when we don't like how we look, our self-esteem takes a hit.

For women experiencing hair loss, feeling confident can be hard.

With that in mind, Select Your Crown was born. The nonprofit gives free custom wigs to women with various forms of alopecia. The wigs are made to match the woman's hair before hair loss. It was started by a hair stylist who learned about the frequency and effects while doing what she loves.

"A lot of women, when they receive their diagnosis, they think that beauty and self-care is over for them and we want them to know that is not the case," said Markeisha Wardell.

Markeisha Wardell put on the very first Select Your Crown event in 2021. This year's ceremony is on November 2 in Franklin at Liberty Hall. Wigs will be gifted to 50 women and 50 children.

A custom wig costs between $300 - $500. That can be hard to afford, especially for someone dealing with cancer.

"One of my goals is honestly to make you look cancer-free for free," Wardell said.

Michelle Kors received a wig at Select Your Crown. She battles alopecia.

Kors says Wardell makes sure wigs suit the recipient.

"It looked like me, my hair. You could not tell I was wearing a wig and for a long time people I worked with had no idea," Michelle Kors said.

In so many ways, receiving a custom wig is rejuvenating.

"Especially if you work in public. Meeting with customers... the last thing you want is for someone to see all these circles on your hair and you're missing hair," Kors said.

The nonprofit is taking about 30 more nominations. People interested can apply online. Also, if you want to volunteer to help them run the event, you can sign up for that online.