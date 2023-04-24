'Half-naked shaking': Some businesses closed early due to Freaknik party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A so-called freaknik party got out of control during the weekend to the point it blocked Nolensville Pike, according to neighbors and a business owner.

A worker at Nico's Lounge tells NewsChannel 5 they agreed to let some party organizers use their parking lot for a cookout and picnic on Saturday, but they were overwhelmed and asked them to leave.

Then, the party poured out onto Nolensville Pike and neighborhood streets.

“But then once they started getting out of the cars and walking down the streets they were kind of start taunting and making gunshot imitations and making it a real uncomfortable situation cause we didn’t know what was going on," neighbor Rose Davis said. "All we know is everyone was half naked shaking their asses and everything."

According to posts on Instagram, it was a freaknik-style party.

"I ain’t never seen nothing like that before in my life," Davis said.

In the 80s and 90s, freaknik events were popular, and now they're making a comeback. In the past, they were put on by students at historically black colleges as a spring break festival.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers had to shut down Nolensville Pike temporarily.

“And that’s not even talking about when the gunshots did go off. There was a couple of gunshots pop off, and the crowd just started swarming that way. Everyone started running, and then it calmed down again, and no one came back," Davis said.

No arrests were made, but officers guess nearly 2,000 people attended.

Some businesses closed early due to concern.

"Alcohol everywhere, everyone carry two bottles in hands and walk around in the streets," said Thaban Al-hasnawi, Good Deal Auto Repair and Tires co-owner.

Thaban Al-hasnawi said he called 911 multiple times from his business. They locked themselves inside.

"We need help here, we scared," Al-hasnawi said.

He said an auto part delivery driver couldn't make it through, so the event hurt his bottom line.

"We make no more money," Al-hasnawi said.

Thaban and Rose want organizers held accountable for hosting an unsanctioned event without a street-closure permit.

“The cops were sitting there watching them do it, people were hanging out of their windows with guns like it’s a rap video, and it’s just like wow what is this city coming to?" Davis said.

We contacted a promoter and some organizers but didn't hear back.