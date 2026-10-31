Halloween Costume Shop brings smiles at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You know this. When you become a grandparent, it's a big decision what you'll be called. Jason Wrye is a Paw Paw.

"Paw Paw was my grandfather on my mother's side," he smiled. "I always wanted to be a Paw Paw."

For Halloween, Wrye was helping with the shopping.

"She a picky shopper?" I asked as Wrye followed around his little granddaughter Lainey.

"No, she's not," he laughed. "She likes everything she sees. She's a 'there's something shiny' shopper. She's named after me. My middle name is Laine and her name is Lainey. They know how to get the best of Paw Paw!"

Lainey and Paw Paw were part of the crowd shopping at a tradition.

"Spider-Man!" a little boy shouted as he picked up a costume.

"That's not Spider-Man, but it's Power Rangers!" his mom answered.

"Power Rangers!"

This was The Halloween Costume Shop at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

This has been a yearly thing for more than a decade. Patients and their families can come and pick something for Halloween. Amazon donates costumes and further sponsors are Spirit Halloween, Starlight Children's Foundation, and JAKKS Pacific.

"I'm gonna be a disco shark!" a girl said, holding up both an inflatable shark costume and a hat that looked like a mirror ball.

A solid choice.

Among the crew helping to put this on was Branden Baribeau of Amazon.

"They get to come in here, shop, find a costume that works for them, for their siblings," he said.

"We're here to cheer on Layla Rose, our latest granddaughter," Wrye said.

"How old is she?" I asked.

"She's two days old."

Layla Rose is being treated at the hospital. Lainey is her big sister.

"Big sis is super happy to be here and the whole family is very supportive," Wrye said.

In times that can be very hard, something like this can bring some normalcy. It's maybe a chance to enjoy Halloween while also supporting a little sister.

"It's a princess for the princess," Wrye said, handing Lainey a costume.

"She's got a good big sister. She's got a good Paw Paw too," I told him.

"I hope so. I'm trying to be the best."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.