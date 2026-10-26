Halloween yard display raises more than $30,000 for Alzheimer's Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Nashville's Evans Road, everyone knows the Giompoletti family's house.

The family stood together in front of the house, surrounded on all sides with skeletons.

"Are you all Halloween people or what?" I asked them.

"We are Halloween people!" answered mom Abbie Giompoletti.

She stood alongside husband Jason, and sons Henry, James, and Eli.

The Giompoletti family has the house where you see a crew of skeletons stealing a Jeep out front. One skeleton appears to have tumbled off the back. Hey. Rough day.

"I think it was originally Kevin and McCallister," James said, motioning to a two-headed skeleton.

I was definitely not expecting a Home Alone reference for a two-headed skeleton, but I'm here for it.

The Giompoletti family's been getting out and doing this for years. Neighbors seem to love it.

"We hope they think we're fun," Abbie smiled. "We worry they think we're crazy."

"She's from New Orleans also, so that's a big part of it," James chimed in.

True. New Orleans is big into all things spooky. You also see a lot of those Mardi Gras colors there. Green. Gold. Purple.

Lately, purple's come to mean something else for Abbie. It's the color used by the Alzheimer's Association.

"My dad, he is in the later stages of Alzheimer's now," Abbie said.

Seeing dad Mike Arnold on this journey with Alzheimer's has been hard for Abbie. It's also been hard for her mom Kathy Arnold.

"It effects a lot, a lot of people," Kathy nodded. "You don't know what it's like until you're going through it. It's very difficult."

"We obviously want to just keep helping fight the fight," Abbie added.

Abbie had this idea. She approached another Abby, Abby Cox of the Alzheimer's Association Tennessee chapter.

The Giompoletti's were going to take that Halloween display that commands so much attention and turn it into Boo Alzheimer's. It's a fundraiser through the Alzheimer's Association Tennessee chapter and the Do What You Love To End Alz campaign.

Through a QR code and online donations, they have raised more than $30,000.

It's about to get even better.

"I'm going to be the matching donor," Kathy said. "I'm going to match the donation."

"People in New Orleans, you can put your crazy right in the front yard!" Abbie said.

Well, I guess they're on to something. When the Giompoletti's did the same, kindness was what they found.

"All these neighbors and friends are so giving and caring about Mike, y'know," Kathy said.

"When there's a need, when someone needs support, I feel like Nashville is a small town immediately," Abbie said. "We go back to that small town mentality where people love and support each other. I feel like we're feeling it right now."

To give to the family's Boo Alzheimer's effort, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.