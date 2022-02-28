Hamilton returns to Music City as part of 2022-23 TPAC Broadway season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Performing Arts Center has released its Broadway series for this upcoming season.

Broadway staples Hamilton and Les Miserables are just two of the shows that will grace the TPAC stage.

To Kill a Mockingbird, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Disney's Aladdin and 1776 also join the upcoming season's lineup.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new season of the hottest Broadway titles directly to your door. You don’t need to go to New York to see the latest shows because as a season ticket holder, you can experience all of them here at home with great savings and other benefits,” said TPAC President and CEO Jennifer Turner.

Season ticket packages starting at as low as $40 go on sale Monday when you book all eight shows.

The full Broadway at TPAC schedule can be found below:

2022-23 HCA/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC

HAMILTON – July 26 - Aug. 7, 2022

Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD – August 9-14, 2022

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL – September 27 – October 2, 2022

HADESTOWN – November 1-6, 2022

SIX – February 21-26, 2023

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS – March 21-26, 2023

Disney’s ALADDIN – May 2-7, 2023

1776 – June 20-25, 2023

2022-23 Broadway Special Add-ons:

LES MISÉRABLES – January 10-15, 2023