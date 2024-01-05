Hands on Nashville looking for volunteers in the New Year to give back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Across the mid-state, more volunteers are needed in the new year. Historically, the number of people willing to give back falls after the holidays end.

Right now, the task at hand for many nonprofits is helping homeowners recover from tornado damage that hit in December of 2023.

Tony Trus volunteered his time Friday morning in Madison. He said volunteering isn’t new for him. He’s a professional firefighter and volunteer firefighter.

"Whether we’re helping people on the job or helping people by volunteering, we absolutely need it," Trus said.

In order to find out where he’s needed, he turns to Hands on Nashville. They work with over 160 nonprofits and help place volunteers.

"We partner with organizations that do everything from mentoring, tutoring, arts, and education. Anything you can think of really," Hands on Nashville CEO Lori Shinton said.

Hands on Nashville CEO Lori Shinton always sees in an influx of people giving back around the holidays. She knows the need doesn’t stop in the new year, so small or big groups of volunteers really make a difference.

"They have a servant's heart. They have a need, want, and desire to give back. They build that into their daily routine," Shinton said.

Trus didn’t think twice about coming out to volunteer. He hopes if he were ever in the same situation someone would have his back.

He encourages others to follow in his footsteps.

"The need never stops. We’re all big to celebrate Christmas and the New Year, but with all the issues here and around Tennessee someone has to take of it and Hands on Nashville steps up," Trus explained.

Volunteers are still greatly needed for tornado debris cleanup, not only in Davidson County, but also in Clarksville.

You can sign-up to volunteer on the Hands on Nashville website.