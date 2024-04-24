Happy 100th birthday to Mrs. Rusty Dean of Brentwood!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I have a special birthday wish I'd like to send out today to Mrs. Rusty Dean of Brentwood.
Mrs. Dean is 100 years old today!
Cindy McGarvey wrote to me last week and said, "could y'all say hello and wish this sweetest and most uplifting person you could ever meet, a special hello?"
Mrs. Dean lives at The Rivers of Maryland Farms in Brentwood where she is such a bright light in everyone’s life. She loves to read the newspaper and magazines. She keeps up with the latest news.
They say she has the most visitors at her living facility.
