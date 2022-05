NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Happy Mother’s Day! After clouds wreaked havoc on temperatures Saturday only making it to 61 for the high, Mother’s Day will be much improved with highs making it into the mid-70s under lots of sunshine.

The warming trend ramps up for the upcoming week as what’s known as a “Ridge” of high pressure builds in. That will cause temperatures to feel more like summer as they climb into the 90s!

Our next chance for rain doesn’t come until the end of the week.