Hardware store owner shares tips to prepare for this weekend's snowstorm

JOELTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — With a snowstorm on the way, many longtime homeowners know what to expect.

If you're one of many new homeowners in the area, you could use a refresher.

Kris Houser, who co-owns Joelton Hardware, Feed and Farmacy — a neighborhood hardware store with a cafe and a music venue — said supplies on the hardware side are running low.

"Sleds, I got a few left, and shovels, I got very few left, and ice melts, I've got about 30 bags left," she recounted.

Aside from stocking up on the essentials, Kris recommends three things before this weekend.

One, protect your faucets, either with a faucet protector or the drip method.

"You want to let your faucets drip if you can't cover them," she said.

Two, make sure your outdoor pipes don't freeze.

"You want to get them like a foam cover, which everybody has, those little things that just pop over them," Kris explained.

Three, think ahead. If the electricity goes out, have a generator or other heat source to keep you warm.

"Backup plans: Your propane tanks are filled, kerosene heaters, which we're out of," she laughed.

Kris said she owns the store, but she's not an expert. If you want to learn more about how to prepare, check out tips from TEMA, the National Weather Service, and TDOT.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.