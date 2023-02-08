Have a need for spring? Look no further than the Cheekwood Mansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you need an indoor activity over the next few weeks, now is your chance to soak up some nature and beauty inside the Cheekwood Mansion.

"Orchids will sweep up the grand staircase in the foyer and lead visitors to the central experience on the Loggia, where the florals rise off the floor and suspend from the ceiling in an immersive cloud of blooming orchids," the estate and garden's website says. "Dendrobiums, Oncidiums, and Cymbidiums add a diversity of form and texture to the arrangements that activate almost every space on the historically decorated first floor."

This is the event's fifth year. Orchids in the Mansion lasts until March 5.

