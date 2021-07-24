'Have a nice day and even better tomorrows' Man spreads positivity at Warner Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We hope you are having a great day. But if you are not, perhaps you should take a walk in the woods at Warner Parks.

Mixed in with the sounds of the birds and the breeze, you might hear a voice calling for you to “have a great day and even better tomorrows.“

That’s Mario Stefanescu.

He walks the trails in Warner Parks almost every morning, just over 7 miles.

Born in Romania, Stefanescu immigrated to the US in 1971. He lived most of his life in New York until moving to Nashville about four years ago. He has a son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren here.

Stefanescu started sharing the phrase “have a great day and even better tomorrow” when the pandemic started. He would share the phrase with park goers or anyone he would meet out in public. During his weekly lunch gatherings at the Gordon Jewish Community Center, a woman named Ruth suggested that he add an “s” at the end of tomorrow… to become “tomorrowS” with a capital “S.”

"Tomorrow is limited. TomorrowS is unlimited," Stefanescu said.

His philosophy is contagious and provides a life perspective for those caught in the hectic pace of modern life.

Stefanescu is so popular among Warner Park running groups that they even made T-shirts with his saying printed on the front.

Good luck trying to keep up with Stefanescu. He walks fast and starts at 5 a.m.