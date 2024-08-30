'Have a nice day!' Meet the Spring Hill six-year-old sure to brighten your day

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — When I started my news career, Abigail Neale wasn't even on this planet.

This story about the Spring Hill six-year-old is easily one of my favorite stories I've had the privilege of sharing.

Just days before Labor Day and the "unofficial" end of summer, butcher shops are getting busy as people prepare for the final cookout. Light Hill Meats in Spring Hill was busy on a Thursday afternoon.

Whether it's chicken, steaks, or sausage, the final stop in the shop is that check out counter.

When you approach, you'll find a sweet six-year-old who is missing a couple of front teeth. She told me she has already lost five, and the sixth will fall out any day now.

"It's my dad's business," Abigail Neale told a customer.

I asked Abigail what she liked about coming into her dad's store.

"Buying the stuff and eating it," she said.

But then I asked her what she likes the most. This answer may not surprise you.

"Ice cream," she screamed. She then pointed to a fridge lined with pints of ice cream.

When you watch the video in the player above, you may not believe she's only six years old. Her customer service skills? Five stars.

"I love eating!" she said to another customer.

Her dad, Ben, owns the store. When Abigail has a question about something that won't ring up at the register, Ben rushes over to help her spell out what she's trying to type. It's lessons like these that money can't buy.

While Abigail walked me around the store, she paused by the meat counter. She had this look on her face as if a grand idea popped in her mind.

"Maybe before you leave, you can check around and buy something," she said.

She's even learning the sales side of things!

"It makes kids smart," she said about all of the things she is learning. "And it is complicated. Very complicated."

Abigail is impressive, right? For just six years old? Well, this is what she told me toward the end.

"I help and make somebody happy," she said.

If you haven't clicked on the player above yet, I strongly suggest you do so.

Do you have a story like this you'd like to share? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.