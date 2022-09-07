Have input on Nashville's East Bank? City planners want to hear it.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the East Nashville Farmers' Market, visitors will find an array of foods and crafts. But they'll also find Metro's Planning department.

"So we want to know what people want and how they want their land and their money to be invested," said Harriett Brooks, design studio planner.

The department is asking for input on future plans for Nashville's East Bank, and residents are obliging.

"I love that they're making provisions for bicycles," said Nashville resident Rob Lindsay.

"And of course, if affordable housing can be done it will really be significant," former council member Eileen Beehan said.

Nashville resident Lucy Fortune-Cabrera was at the Farmers' Market with her husband and daughter when they stopped to learn about the plan.

"I don't have a problem with development and stuff like that. I just wish that I could see more of the city's resources go into already struggling neighborhoods within the city instead of focusing solely on something shiny and new," she said.

This comes two weeks after city leaders unveiled Imagine East Bank. The proposal redesigns 300 acres of riverfront property. Now the public has a chance to speak their mind.

"I think it's going to be hard to get the involvement of the normal citizen," said Beehan. "You look at the plan and it's a beautiful plan but you also realize how complex it is."

"I would like to think that they take local citizen's feedback into account," said Fortune-Cabrera. "So I don't know, we'll just wait and see I guess."

City planners say this vision can be changed, and they're asking for your help.

"We're really excited about the research and the analysis and the work that went into, but we're also really looking for critical feedback on it and interested in engaging with people to see what's resonating with them, what's working, what's not working," said Brooks.

There will be several more opportunities for you to give feedback before plans are submitted to Metro's Planning Commission on Oct. 11. For information on upcoming events and how you can submit feedback online, click here.