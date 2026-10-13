Have tree trimmings from fall yard work? A Tennessee elephant sanctuary wants them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you have extra branches from fall yard work, a herd of hungry elephants would love to take them off your hands.

The elephant sanctuary in Hohenwald is asking for donations of fresh branches, tree trimmings and other vegetation to support elephants' diets and encourage exploring and foraging.

Donations must be free from chemical treatments and should be as fresh as possible.

Drop off donations at the Hohenwald sanctuary at 27 E Main St.