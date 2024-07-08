Watch Now
News

Actions

Have trouble getting to a WeGo bus stop? This rideshare program could help.

wego.jpeg
WTVF
wego.jpeg
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jul 08, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo is adding three new zones to its rideshare program, the Adventure Science Center, Bell Road and Opry Mills.

If you find it challenging to get to and from the bus stop, this program provides discounted trips to transit stops from Uber and Mobility Solutions.

How does it work?

All you have to do is download a reusable voucher on the WeGo website. You will receive up to $8 off each WeGo Link ride booked with Uber — usually this means a ride only costs $2, according to WeGo.

You can also access the WeGo voucher using the Transit app.

Reminder: Riders need to have QuickTicket or exact cash in order to ride the bus after getting to the bus stop. WeGo says Mobility Solutions is available for riders who need a wheelchair, would like to use cash for their trip, or are 17 years old or younger.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community