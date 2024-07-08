Have trouble getting to a WeGo bus stop? This rideshare program could help.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo is adding three new zones to its rideshare program, the Adventure Science Center, Bell Road and Opry Mills.

If you find it challenging to get to and from the bus stop, this program provides discounted trips to transit stops from Uber and Mobility Solutions.

How does it work?

All you have to do is download a reusable voucher on the WeGo website. You will receive up to $8 off each WeGo Link ride booked with Uber — usually this means a ride only costs $2, according to WeGo.

You can also access the WeGo voucher using the Transit app.

Reminder: Riders need to have QuickTicket or exact cash in order to ride the bus after getting to the bus stop. WeGo says Mobility Solutions is available for riders who need a wheelchair, would like to use cash for their trip, or are 17 years old or younger.