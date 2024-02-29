Have you seen her? Nashville woman missing over a week leaves concern

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Family members of Emily Bradley, 44, are worried. She has been missing 11 days.

The last time anyone saw her was on Feb. 18.

"I'm worried she’s missing and in danger," Emily's friend Brady Baggett said.

Bradley’s friends have focused their attention on the area of Dickerson Pike. They say her car was last spotted in the area.

Nashville police said she was in a silver 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with Florida tag 086PML. The vehicle has a noticeable dent on the trunk. Bradley is described as 5’2” tall and 125 pounds with blue eyes.

Her friends believe she’s in danger. When they went to her home, they found her emotional support dog alone, with the heater running.

Also, they say Bradley would never go several days without contacting her parents. Detectives are looking for her, but her friends want to do their part. They have been hung up missing person flyers while trying to remain hopeful.

They say license plate readers in Hendersonville did get a hit on Bradley's car on Feb. 21, but they couldn’t determine who was behind the wheel.

If you see Bradley or know her whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600