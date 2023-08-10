Have you seen it: New car service in Nashville helping keep women safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Situations where passengers or drivers of ride-share apps were made to feel uncomfortable are not uncommon to hear of.

Last May, an Uber driver was attacked while on the job in Nashville.

It's cases like this that prompted Heather Lehrman to transform her personal car into a pink glittery transportation service.

She said while the decor is important, the priority is safety for everyone.

"I came up with Nash Pink Ride because I have driven in other ride-share company cars. I have driven for other ride-share companies, and I never felt safe as a female," she said.

Reservations are made at least 24 hours ahead of time, so that way drivers and passengers both know who they're riding with.

"It's not just an app and you're just going to see the license plate and you don't know who you're getting in a car with. This way we both know each other. I have their information, and they have my information," she said.

Lehrman has only been open for business for two weeks but said she's already received hundreds of messages.

"It's been non-stop. I have a lot of calls to get back to. I have a lot of quotes to do," she said.

But just because it's tailored for women doesn't mean men aren't allowed.

"It's for everybody that really just needs a safe space and it is reservation based. I just want everyone to remember it is set up like a limo service, so you do have to reserve ahead of time," she said.

For now, Nash Pink Ride consists of one pink-shiny car, but the goal is to deck the city in pink.

If you would like to learn more or reach out for a quote you can visit Nash Pink Ride's website HERE.