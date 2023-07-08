New mural in South Nashville showcases diversity but community members need help to finish paying it off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the last few months, there's been a noticeable change on Nolensville Pike.

A new vibrant mural replacing walls once filled with graffiti.

"Each one of the poles is from a different continent. Each one of the animals is represented in that continent, as well as the designs on the top. And it shows the diversity of South Nashville," president of the Glencliff Neighborhood Group, Sherry McCall, said.

She said she wanted people to see the real beauty within her community so for the last year she's been helping lead the fundraising efforts, despite never taking on a responsibility of this magnitude in the past.

"There were so many moving past that we had no idea about that we learned as we went," she said.

The learning curve included finding out about all the unexpected expenses--that come with installing a mural.

"We had to hire a company to come in and block off an entire lane all day long. We also had to hire an off-duty officer to stay on the premises as well for traffic control," McCall said.

Despite receiving a discount from the muralist and generous funds from local businesses, Metro Arts, the Nashville Zoo, and community members McCall said some board members of the Glencliff Neighborhood Group, still paid for some costs out of their own pockets.

"They gave it out of the kindness of their heart and they gave it because they were fully dedicated to the project and to the neighborhood," she said.

The out-of-pocket costs total about $20,000 dollars.

"This, we did this for Nashville. We mostly did it because nobody should have to ride through and see that especially the children who come to the zoo," she said/

She's hoping those who drive by and appreciate the change in scenery might also find it in their heart to chip into the mural fund.

If you would like to help support the project, you can visit the group's GoFundMe link HERE.