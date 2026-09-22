Hayden Panettiere died from toxic effects of fentanyl and other substances, coroner’s office says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Actress Hayden Panettiere died from toxic effects of fentanyl and other substances, and the manner of death has been ruled an accident, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina said Tuesday.

Panettiere, who starred in the TV shows “Heroes” and “Nashville,” was pronounced dead at a Greenville apartment on August 16. Medics responding to a 911 call found the 36-year-old in cardiac arrest and were unable to resuscitate her.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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