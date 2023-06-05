Hazy sky forecasted this week, and here is why

With the first full week of June underway, many of you may have plans to enjoy area pools, rivers, and lakes to keep cool. You may also notice a haze in the sky while outdoors.

That haze, which can make for some impressive sunrises and sunsets, is due to wildfires. But, here is the crazy part…the fires are not in the Mid-State or Southern Kentucky. Instead, the smoke causing the haze is from fires in the Canadian province of Quebec! You read that correctly…a fire burning over one thousand miles from here is causing a smokey, haze in our sky.

How is it possible that the smoke in Quebec can make it all the way down here? The answer has to do with the mid and upper level winds. Quebec is a province in Eastern Canada.

For much of this week, winds in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will be from the north. It’s because of this wind direction you will notice a haze in the sky.

Here is a regional view of forecasted winds for the and smoke around sunrise and sunset times for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Another question many people may have is, “Does this forecast mean we can expect poor air quality?” Right now, given the smoke being in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, it appears the smoke will not impact air quality.

So, if you are a big fan of sunrise and sunset pictures make sure you have your camera handy this week as the smoke will likely make for some picturesque shots!