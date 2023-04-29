HBCU fair in North Nashville aim to introduce students to more opportunities.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An HBCU Fair will be held in North Nashville Saturday to help students learn about what options they have for their future.

4 schools will be represented: Alabama A&M, Jackson State, Paine College and Morris Brown College.

Nashville has Tennessee State, Fisk, and Meharry, but this is an opportunity for students to get exposed to others outside the area too so that students know their options are wide open.

The fair is being hosted by the non-profit Wildflowers and Sparrows, which helps people with college and work readiness and makes programs to help students with their school work. The goal is to make the North Nashville neighborhood no longer the most incarcerated zip code in the country.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sangtuary Church, 1718 14th Avenue North.

Students can speak to college representatives, get help with school, scholarship, and FAFSA applications and learn about the HBCU experience.

Founder Johnsha Gooch said she was a first-generation college student from Nashville and went to Fisk. She said she wants more students to not count themselves out because of certain circumstances.

"Some skills may be lacking because of where you may have attended high school or resources you may not have had access to. Going to an HBCU provides you with everything you need to be successful in life," said Gooch

This event is free and Gooch also invites families to bring even their younger kids because the earlier you expose kids to opportunities, the better.