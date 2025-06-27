Dad's fight for prison reform in son's honor leads to new law that will keep private prisons in check

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Tennessee law will require private prisons with high death rates to reduce their inmate population, a measure that gained unanimous support from lawmakers after a father's tireless advocacy following his son's death.

Tim Leeper has been fighting for prison reform since his son Kylan died at Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility in October of 2023. Leeper says Kylan was stabbed during his first week at the facility. Months later, he was found dead in his cell from an overdose at the age of 25.

The legislation, which received unanimous approval from the Tennessee General Assembly, states that if a private prison's death rate is twice that of an equivalent state-operated prison, it will be required to reduce its inmate population by 10%.

"I was shocked at the amount of support that I received from my Republican colleagues, from my Democrat colleagues," said Representative Clark Boyd.

The population reduction would continue "until the department determines that the conditions leading to the reduction have been corrected," according to the legislation.

"For a private prison, [this] hits them financially, and so that creates some level of accountability," Boyd said.

Boyd explained that prisons wouldn't get paid for the 10% of inmates they would lose under the law.

The idea for this bill came directly from Leeper, who shared with lawmakers his concerns about a pattern of deaths at Trousdale Turner.

"They had 31 deaths in Trousdale in 2021," Leeper told lawmakers.

"I remember putting both hands on his casket before they lowered it into the ground, and I said, I will do what I can to help those that are left behind, because I know what kind of issues that he had to navigate," Leeper said.

The private prison, which is managed by CoreCivic, is currently being investigated by the Department of Justice for understaffing, murder, and physical and sexual assault.

In response to concerns, CoreCivic Senior Director of Public Affairs Ryan Gustin provided a statement.

"The safety, health and well-being of the individuals entrusted to our care and our dedicated staff is our top priority. This commitment is shared by our government partners at the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC)," Gustin said.

"Our facilities have trained emergency response teams who work to ensure that any individual in distress receives appropriate medical care, and we are deeply saddened by and take very seriously the passing of any individual in our care. Any death is immediately reported to our government partners and investigated thoroughly and transparently," Gustin said.

"All of our Tennessee facilities are subject to multiple layers of oversight by TDOC and independent third parties like the American Correctional Association (ACA). TDOC employs full-time, on-site contract monitors at each of our facilities who work to ensure our full compliance with prescribed policies and procedures," Gustin said.

Boyd, who co-sponsored the bill alongside Senator Mark Pody, emphasized the importance of humane treatment even for those serving time.

"They need to do their time, but they don't deserve to be murdered and raped and things like that while they're there. And we want to get them out of prison, you know, once they've served their time, and get them reintegrated into society," Boyd said.

Leeper hopes his advocacy will create lasting change.

"I want my son's life to count for more than just a death in a cold prison cell where nobody was around and he didn't have anyone that he loved there when he died; he deserved better than that. The inmates that are dying in these prisons, they deserve better than what they're getting from the TDOC and CoreCivic," Leeper said.

Leeper is hosting a corrections town hall on September 9, where elected officials and a retired TDOC representative will join him. Click here to learn more.

