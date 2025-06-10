'A catalyst for change': Father hopes new spotlight on Trousdale prison will bring reform after son's death

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee father is fighting for prison reform after his son died from a fentanyl overdose at a CoreCivic-managed prison that's under federal investigation and recently experienced a violent riot.

Tim Leeper's mission began after his son Kylan died at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, the state's largest prison, where more than 2,500 men are currently serving time.

"He would say, Daddy, if you don't get me out of here, I'm going to die in here," Leeper said.

During his first week in prison, Kylan was stabbed after being convicted of arson. He had shot a flare gun out of a car, causing a house fire in which no one was hurt. Kylan was sent to Trousdale Turner in May 2023.

"He didn't get proper medical treatment, and he was left for three days in his cell with bloody clothes. I actually had to send a Cash App to him for him to purchase soap and bandages. That's when I knew we had a problem," Leeper said.

Less than two weeks after turning 25, Kylan was found dead in his cell from a fentanyl overdose in October 2023. Leeper believes his son accidentally took a laced pill to calm his anxiety and fear. Another pill was found in his clothes at the time of his death. He would've been up for parole months later in 2024.

"I remember putting both hands on his casket before they lowered it into the ground, and I said, I will do what I can to help those that are left behind, because I know what kind of issues that he had to navigate," Leeper said.

After Kylan's death, Leeper has worked to bring attention to what he describes as a pattern of deaths at the facility. He collects data and creates awareness through his non-profit, Kylan's Light.

"My goal with this nonprofit is to bring dignity, rehabilitative opportunity, and reintegration planning into our Tennessee prisons, and the only way to do that is to divest out of private prisons. Core Civic is a stain on our state's history, and they have to go," Leeper said.

The state prison, which is managed by CoreCivic, is being investigated by the Department of Justice for understaffing, murder, and physical and sexual assault.

The facility made headlines this weekend when approximately 100 officers from multiple agencies responded to control hundreds of inmates during a riot. None escaped during the chaos, but several hundred made it into the yard. Law enforcement shot tear gas to force them back into the cell blocks.

Two correctional officers were hospitalized, one during the riot and another who was assaulted on Saturday.

CoreCivic shared a statement saying the company is committed to operating safe and secure facilities that provide comprehensive, compassionate care. They added that they'll conduct a thorough review of their policies to prevent similar incidents.

"We are grateful for our TTCC facility staff members, other CoreCivic corrections professionals, and our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) who were able to quickly mobilize and respond to TTCC to quickly resolve this incident without any serious injuries to inmates or staff. We are also extremely grateful for the swift response from our local law enforcement partners with the Trousdale County Sheriff's Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. When situations like this occur, it's comforting to know that we can lean on these first responders to assist us in managing these types of critical incidents."

Leeper hopes the new spotlight on the prison after the riot will help bring change. "I really hope that this can be a catalyst for change in our Tennessee state prisons," Leeper said.

Leeper is hosting a corrections town hall alongside elected officials and a retired Tennessee Department of Corrections commissioner. They invite the public to participate in a conversation about Tennessee prisons. Click here, to learn more.

