'He just loved everyone': Robertson County teacher dies from flu-related complications

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved teacher has died from flu-related complications as cases soar in the mid-state.

For 13 years, Cody Capps, 36, worked with Robertson County students who needed extra support.

Melinda Birdwell said she aimed to be more like Cody herself.

“I think he made a bigger impact than he ever expected,” Birdwell said. “When he was younger, I think had a negative experience with a teacher or two that he had, and because of that experience, he turned his life into making positive experiences with every person he came across.”

During Christmas break, Capps was in Indiana with his family when he got sick with the flu. He later died from complications at the hospital.

The Robertson County Schools district issued a statement:

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of Cody Capps, Behavior Coordinator. Over the course of his 13 years of dedicated service, Cody's unwavering commitment to fostering positive change and his genuine compassion to the lives of countless individuals throughout the district is immeasurable.

As we come to terms with this profound loss, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Cody's family, particularly his beloved wife and four boys. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts for the difficult months ahead. Arrangements will be shared when made available."

“He just made a positive impact with everyone,” Birdwell said. “Cody’s funny stories, Cody’s funny voices, he could tell a story like no other.”

He leaves behind his wife, Daphne, and their four young boys. Monday will mark their 14th wedding anniversary.

“He was just a great father and a great husband,” Birdwell said.

Friends are raising money to help them through a GoFundMe.

He was also a member of Long Hollow Church.

"Never had a negative word to say. Everything was turned into a positive," Birdwell said. "He just loved everyone."

Flu cases are currently considered "very high" in Tennessee according to this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map.

In recent months, there's been one pediatric flu death reported in the State of Tennessee. Data isn’t posted publicly on adult deaths.