He lived without a home for five years. He says a Goodwill program changed his life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the last few years, one man's life has gone through an incredible transformation. After years of feeling hopeless, he's turned his life into something wonderful.

"Right behind the U-Haul on Gallatin Rd.," said Narayan Rabindraneth, showing a map on his computer. "I was the menace behind Planet Fitness. I had a set-up there, a tent there."

For five years, Narayan lived without a home all over Nashville.

"I lived right next to the NewsChannel 5 news station, the parking lot," he continued. "I put up a tent right there. All these places were meant as refuge."

Narayan said he was living at spots like this when all opportunities seemed to be gone after his incarceration.

"The conviction ended up pleading to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon," he said. "That's a felony. That's a violent crime. It was a series of wrong choices. I didn't see a lot of people willing to help."

The day came when his life changed.

"I am the director of the Career Technical Academy here at Goodwill of Middle Tennessee," said Karl Wendt.

Karl said they have a class that can be taken online or at a Goodwill Career Center. It teaches digital skills and things that can be applied to IT work and project management.

"The Grow with Google program is about introducing people to new career pathways," he said.

The program is at the pace of whoever's taking it, and the staff at Goodwill is there for any help needed.

Three years ago, Narayan completed his Google Project Management Professional Certificate. He said it gave him the network he needed to create the life he has now.

"I came here to The Way Church," he said of the Clarksville church. "I'm the groundskeeper here. I'm the director now for the Covenant House which is a men's transitional home."

Not only that, Narayan works for Persevere, a program that gives skills and opportunities to people who have been incarcerated. There's one more thing.

"I'm an instructor at the Clarksville School of Fine Arts," he smiled.

Narayan decided to share his story so people would see where he was three years ago and give them hope for someone they love.

"Hey, here's this guy who's the least of these, and look where he is now," he said. "This may be an avenue you can use. People are valuable. People have abilities. It's been rewarding."

