'He loved people': Family of beloved Manchester pharmacist Ray Marcrom remember his remarkable life

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — He wasn't the mayor or a judge, but the community of Manchester still lost a beloved leader — longtime pharmacist Ray Marcrom.

The founder of Marcrom's Pharmacy was 76.

For those who have never stepped inside the pharmacy, it's way more than just a pharmacy. Likewise, Marcrom was way more than just a pharmacist.

"He was a leader. He was a wonderful example," said Samuel Marcrom, Ray's son.

"He helped create space for a medical clinic for the working uninsured," said Joe McKamey, Ray's son-in-law.

Ray also played an instrumental role in founding Lipscomb University's College of Pharmacy and was a loyal member of his church. But arguably, Ray's favorite role was as a family member.

"If you were around him, for more than 5 or 10 minutes, you knew about his kids and their accomplishments," said Joe, who married Ray's daughter.

"It was wonderful to be his son," said Samuel.

"People have asked me and they said, 'How do you work with your brother?' And all I know is — it’s all I’ve really wanted to do," said Tom Marcrom, Ray's little brother.

Tom started at Marcrom's Pharmacy on the first day they opened in 1978.

"We did 18 prescriptions. I remember that," said Tom.

Ray starting the pharmacy is a fascinating family story. At the time, Ray's father had his own pharmacy, but with his father's blessing, technically started a competing business. Tom knew which outlet he wanted to work for immediately.

"I just knew [Ray's] practice was going to be different than any other place. And I wanted to be a part of that. And it’s proved to be true," he said.

Eventually, the whole family, including Ray's father, got involved.

"This right here is me, Ray and my Dad," said Tom, pointing to a picture on display of Ray, Tom and their father all working in the lab together.

"We call it a pharmaly — because obviously we’re a pharmacy and we’re a family and that’s the way he always wanted it," said McKamey, who stepped into the General Manager role when his father-in-law retired.

Together, the Marcrom family did way more than fill Manchester's prescriptions. They fulfilled a promise to the community.

"It’s about you making sure you become a healthier person in general," said Joe.

"He was truly someone that people would look to for life and health advice," added Samuel.

Later, the family would add an immunization clinic, an education room and a store on site. In essence, they also created a community gathering place, all without ever losing the heart of their business.

"If you were the president of the university or the guy walking in that was struggling with a drug addiction, it didn’t matter. He treated you the same way," said Joe.

McKamey says the loss of his father-in-law is a huge blow to the community. "It’s impossible to put into words what this community’s lost," he said, trying to keep his composure.

While it may be hard to imagine the pharmacy continuing on without Ray, the family says they have every intention of keeping his dream alive.

"I think his hope would be people would step up and fill those voids," said Tom.

"He was so proud to know that somebody in the family was working here. He was so proud to have his grandsons involved," said Joe.

In a special way, Samuel is also continuing his father's legacy, by serving patients in Birmingham, Alabama as a radiation oncologist. Samuel says it was his father who taught him to care for his patients and everyone else in his life. "How to be a follower of Jesus. How to be a great father, how to be a great husband," he said.

With Ray as their guide, the rest of the family hopes to continue to prove to Manchester that their place is way more than just a pharmacy.

"He loved people," said Tom. "I’ll miss him."

"At his core, Dad had a God-given ability to love," said Samuel.

"He had no more time than we had every day, and he found a way to give his time to so many people," said Joe.

On a personal note outside of this reporting

I grew up in Manchester, and I remember Marcrom's Pharmacy in some of my earliest childhood memories.

My family shopped at Marcrom's, particularly my grandmother who got her prescriptions filled there. I remember it down to the blue and white striped bags medicine came in at one time. I remember getting suckers from the drive-thru.

I remember my friends working at Marcrom's when we were in high school, and some of those in my class have gone to different aspects of the medical field. Some of them have even gotten pharmacy degrees, too.

My hometown community reverberated when they heard about Ray's death. I can say the same for my own family down to my mom texting me it happened. I saw all the memories of Ray on social and the way he touched the community. I felt other communities in our NewsChannel 5 viewing area — whether Nashville or rural — could relate to someone's passing who left an imprint on everyone.

I think we all know someone who just made our hometowns better, and they didn't have to have the mantle of an elected position to do it. I was grateful Chris wanted to do this story, and I think he captured the essence we all feel about Ray.

Hopefully, we can all take Ray's spirit forward with us — the will to better the world. One day at a time.

This personal note was written by digital producer Emily R. West.