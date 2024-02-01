'He should resign': GOP call for Rep. Justin Jones to step down after he declined to lead Pledge of Allegiance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — House Republicans are calling on Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, to resign after he declined to lead the House in the Pledge of Allegiance.

"In my opinion, he should resign. That is an embarrassment to veterans and to people who have come before us. That’s a disgrace what you saw this morning," said Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, who serves as Republican House Caucus Chair.

Traditionally, every session of the Tennessee House usually begins with a gavel, prayer and pledge. Thursday morning started off no different. It was Rep. Justin Jones's turn to pick a minister of the day to give the invocation.

"With that I would like to open the floor for prayer from Ms. Sally Wells, President of the Native American Indian Association," said Rep. Jones on the House floor.

Wells is the first Native American to give the invocation in her own language. But then there was something else that has never happened before.

WTVF

"Rep. Jones has declined to say the prayer, he asked for someone else for their assistance," said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, mistakenly saying prayer instead of pledge.

Ultimately Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis) did the pledge of allegiance instead, but House Republican leadership still took exceptional offense to the snub. "It really took away from what was really a special moment in this chamber," said Rep. William Lamberth, (R-Portland) who serves as House Majority Leader. "My grandfather fought in WWII and every day that I pledge that flag, it helps me to remember his service and so many others."

Jones Responds

Later, in his office, Rep. Jones explained why he passed on the pledge.

"I want the words on that pledge, you know, to be true. Liberty and justice for all. And I serve in a body where that has not been the case," he said. "That my colleagues who sit in that chamber with me have rolled back liberty and justice when it comes to women, when it comes to Black and brown communities, when it comes to the poor."

He added that he comes from a family of veterans, respects the flag and refuses to resign, saying he didn't do anything wrong.

WTVF

"I asked the [House] Ethics Council: is there anything in our House rules or ethics that say members have to do the Pledge of Allegiance? He said no, because even though I am a member of this body as a representative, I do not lose my constitutional rights," said Jones.

House Democrats weigh in

When asked about the controversy, Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, who serves as House Democratic Caucus Chair, side stepped the question.

"I’m not going to speak on behalf of Rep. Jones and his position in regard to the pledge," he replied.

However, Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, came to his colleague's defense.

"We haven’t earned the right to try to tell any one of our fellow members to drop their constitutional rights at the door of the chambers. We’re supposed to be the body that ensures the constitutional rights and guarantees are protected," said Rep. Hardaway. "So whatever Rep. Jones wants to do in exercising his right to express himself in the chambers and is within the rules and within the law — all power to him."

Expulsion Bills

This controversy comes as there are now two bills filed by Republicans that seem to directly target Rep. Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis.

Rep. Bryan Richey, R-Maryville, has a bill that would change the Tennessee Constitution to bar legislators expelled from the general assembly from being able to run again to fill their vacant seat for another four years. Both Jones and Pearson did exactly that after they were expelled for leading a protest on the House floor about gun legislation following the Covenant School shooting in 2023.

WTVF

Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville, has a separate bill that would bar a county legislative body from nominating the expelled member back to their former seat. It doesn't appear to block the expelled member from running again for their seat, however.

"I haven’t read it, I gotta look at it and talk to the member," said Speaker Sexton, when NewsChannel 5 asked about the bills. Rep. Garrett declined to comment.

"We’re living rent-free in the heads of my Republican colleagues, so that’s all I’ll say," said Rep. Justin Jones.