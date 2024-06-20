He spent a night at the Ryman and wrote a song for Johnny Cash. Tim O'Connell's story is far from over

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you have a particular music memory?

Maybe you once snuck into a concert or took a selfie with your favorite artist?

A Nashville singer and songwriter reflects back on his own musical memories. Now in his 70's, Tim O'Connell is making new memories and doesn't see any reason to stop.

"In the fall of 1970, my wife and I used to come see the Johnny Cash Show that was taped here every week," O'Connell said while sitting in the historic pews of Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Admiration for the industry comes from all over, and that includes from Mayor Freddie O'Connell.

"I grew up, I've been going to see live music since I was probably 14 or so," said Tim's son, Freddie.

Yup. Tim's son is Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell.

"Well you know I started writing songs in the summer of 1969," Tim said.

”He was definitely a whistler but he also would frequently, I mean, he's basically self taught as a harmonica player," Freddie said.

"Yeah I wrote a song for Johnny Cash," Tim said. "Well, he didn't know I was writing it for him, but I wrote a song in 1979 and when I finished it, I thought it was the perfect Johnny Cash song."

For a city so rich in music history, Freddie knows the importance of understanding — no — cherishing what makes this Music City.

"You know it's such an interesting Nashville journey that one of his biggest ever cuts was a song written for Johnny Cash," he said.

So about that whole spent the night at the Ryman thing.

"And we got here and it was a Sunday night and Nashville downtown was dead, I mean just dead," Tim said. "So we pulled up to the front door of the Opry which was on Fifth Avenue at that time, and we got out and went and tried the door and the door was unlocked, nobody was around, so we came in and made ourselves at home."

Tim wrote "The Singer of Songs" in the late 70's.

"We came to see him every week for like 16 weeks in a row," he said. "I had a pretty good feel for what Johnny Cash was all about."

So that's it? No — there's a whole lot more to Tim's story.

"I've got four CDs out and just finished up the fifth one," he said.

In his early 70's, he sees absolutely no reason to quit. His latest, titled "Let The Music Work Its Magic", debuted on WSM Radio.

"I think I'll write songs until I'm you know 100 years old," he said.

"My dad being a harmonica player is the kind of glue that brought that whole story together," Freddie said.

"If I had given up because I hadn't had huge success in 10 years, I wouldn't be here, you know?” Tim said.

Tim put it best: "I don't see any reason to quit."