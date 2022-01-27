'He was a blessing to me:' Tornado survivor given free car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A tornado survivor from the Mayfield candle factory received a free car from a man who wanted to help her out.

Following the deadly EF4 tornado, it's going to be a long road to recovery for survivors like Jamie Rudolph. She was pinned under debris, rescued, and rushed to the hospital at Vanderbilt. To this day, she still wears a brace around her torso.

"I’m just worried about recovery; I try not to worry about nothing else," Rudolph said.

In Sky 5 video, viewers could see where vehicles were tossed across debris fields.

"I found my car,” Rudolph said. “It was totaled."

After hearing about her recovery and struggle to find a new car, Barry Sisselman from Clarksville decided he wanted to help by offering Rudolph a free one.

"There is good people out there," she said.

They met at the DMV in Carlisle County, Kentucky, and snapped some photos with the gifted Lincoln Continental.

Barry Sisselman Jamie Rudolph and Barry Sisselman

"He said he had one that had 400,000 miles on it, he kept it in immaculate shape," Rudolph said.

She was touched by his kindness.

"He paid for my tags on my car, and everything, he paid my sales tax and everything," Rudolph said.

Sisselman said he does not want any recognition. He said she knows, and the good Lord above knows, which is what matters.

"I cried, I told him, he was a blessing to me. I really didn’t know how I was going to get another car," Rudolph said.

During so much tragedy, Rudolph hopes this warms hearts to know acts of kindness are still happening everywhere.

"You’ve just got to be patient, there are people out there that will help," Rudolph said.

Once her back is healed, Rudolph looks forward to driving her new Lincoln to Missouri to visit her parents.