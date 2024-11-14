'He was a giver' says family of beloved Murfreesboro man killed in wrong-way DUI crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A wrong-way DUI crash killed Murfreesboro resident Andre Knox.

He was 28.

Murfreesboro police said Knox was driving on South Church Street when his car was struck head-on by a 2004 Jeep Wrangler, driven by suspected drunk driver Lora Allison Tenpenny, 23, a little before 7:30 p.m. last week.

Police said Tenpenny was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when the collision occurred. An off-duty Williamson County deputy reportedly called 911 to report a possible intoxicated driver and witnessed the crash.

Knox’s family is struggling with the sudden loss. His twin brother, Andrew, shared memories of their close relationship.

“He was the perfect brother,” Andrew said. “I’m going to miss him, and I love him. I really hate this for him.”

Andrew reflected on the strong bond they shared as twins.

“I spent every day of my life with my brother all the way up until I was 22 and he left campus.”

Now, dealing with the reality of his brother’s absence has been challenging.

“I get peace when I’m asleep, so I’ve been sleeping a lot.”

Knox’s mother, Andrea Knox Butler, a Rutherford County Sheriff's Office detective, and his older sister, Antonette, are also finding it difficult to cope.

“More than likely, he was getting off work, went to Kroger, grabbed some groceries, and was headed straight home,” Andrew said. “He was less than three miles away.”

Andrea Knox Butler noted that, as a detective, she has experienced loss throughout her career but says coping with the personal tragedy of losing her son is different.

“We experience so much in our professions,” she said. “We’re givers and activists for the community. You see so much, and when it hits home, you feel it, but it’s not always an outward show of expression, and that can hurt the loved ones around you.”

Right now, Andrea’s focus is on supporting her children, Andrew and Antonette.

“We still find ways to laugh and talk about Andre,” Antonette shared. “We talk about things he did.”

Andrea described Andre as an active community member. “He attended Rutherford County schools, went to TSU, and was an excellent athlete and person. He loved life, loved people, and had a big heart. He was a giver.”

Andrew recalled their father’s lessons on community involvement.

“My dad would send me and Dre to the neighbor’s house to cut the grass. We always learned to be community members.”

The family finds some comfort knowing Andre is with his father. “I know he’s with Dad right now,” Andrew said. “Talking crap. They’re so much alike.”

Andre’s family plans to keep his memory alive.

“Dre the helpful, Dre the considerate, determined and strong — that’s who he was,” Andrew said.

Many people have reached out to the Knox family wanting to help, so they've set up a GoFundMeif you would like to donate.

Tenpenny has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, and DUI. She was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center about an hour and a half after posting a $72,000 bond.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

