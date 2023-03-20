He was diagnosed with cancer. Then he lost his home to a fire.

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A couple lost their home in a fire at the worst imaginable time.

Memories were destroyed after an accidental fire ripped through Toney and Tammy's Bellevue home.

Bobbie Berry fire damage



"And so many things that their family has had over the decades... it’s a lot to take in," Devon Corns said.

Corns said the property was passed down from generation to generation in their family.

"Toney was born in that house, so the funds that we are trying to collect for Tammy and Toney are so that they can rebuild on that property," Corns said.

To add fuel to the fire, Toney is in the fight for his life as he battles metastatic bone cancer.

"So as long as it doesn’t spread the prognosis looks good, but as we know with cancer, that can flip on a dime," Corns said.

So while Toney recovers, and before they rebuild, they want to get a mobile home on the property to help with the transition.

"It makes me feel so proud and glad and hopeful, would be the word, that I’ll be back home one day," Toney Moore said after a doctor's appointment before his surgery on Wednesday. "It was my childhood home. My granddaddy and his sons built it. It was everything to us — all the memories and everything."

Unfortunately, they didn't have homeowner's insurance.

For now, they're focusing on the positive that no lives were lost, and four pets were saved from the blaze.

"The fact that they’re as resilient as they are has not surprised me because I know who they are. But it’s really made me think a lot about all the blessings that we do have," Corns said

Toney is a disabled retiree from Metro Public Works. If you’d like to help, go to their Go Fund Me.

Or, you can send money on Venmo:

Bobbie Berry Venmo for the Moore family

