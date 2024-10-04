'He was generous to everybody' Former Governors, family, and friends remember former Tenn. Gov. Winfield Dunn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds gathered Friday for the funeral of former Tennessee Governor Winfield Dunn at First Presbyterian Church of Nashville. Dunn died last weekend at the age of 97. In addition to being Governor, Dunn was also a Navy sailor, practicing dentist, businessman, and philanthropist.

Fellow Governors remember

Of all the family, friends, and statesmen who came to lay Dunn to rest, only a few men know what it's like to lead the state of Tennessee. All of the living Tennessee former governors were in attendance, including Republican Bill Haslam and Democrat Phil Bredesen. "Winfield was obviously a great leader for our state," said former Gov. Haslam. "He was as considerate of other people as anybody I’ve been around."

"His heart was in the right place and he was generous to everybody," said Bredesen. "He really believed in an area of politics that was a little gentler and more collegial than they are today."

Gov. Dunn proved that collegiality, time and time again. For instance, on a cold and snowy inauguration day for Gov. Bredesen, he gave the left-leaning leader a warm heaping of praise from his friend to the right. "I think we’re going to have fine, outstanding leadership from Gov. Bredesen," said Dunn, in a 2003 interview.

"He had things he believed in, he was a Republican, but he had enormous respect for every Tennessean and something I really admired in him," said Bredesen.

Dunn even struck up a lifelong friendship with his Democratic opponent for Governor, John Jay Hooker. He spoke to NewsChannel 5 when Hooker passed in 2016. "Tennessee has lost a great son," Dunn said in 2016. "One of my heroes, what a guy, what a guy."

His political and personal legacy

Dunn served as Governor from 1971 to 1975, back when Tennessee had single-term limits for its top executive. But in four years, our political analyst Pat Nolan says he accomplished feats still enjoyed by all of us, half a century later. "He established the Kindergarten program in the state. He had something to do with Radnor Lake becoming a state park," said Nolan, who attended his visitation Friday.

Dunn also created the Fiery Gizzard State Natural Area, began the tradition of opening up the Governor's Residence to the public, and also began the tradition of hosting a yearly dinner for members of the Tennessee General Assembly.

At his side for it all was Winfield's wife of 74 years, Betty Dunn. Back in the NewsChannel 5 archives, we found a clip of Betty recalling a memorable moment, their first night in the Governor's Executive Residence. "The day that Winfield carried me over the threshold that first day we moved in," she told NewsChannel 5.

"Obviously the most beautiful first lady I ever saw," Gov. Dunn quickly added.

But during the funeral, Winfield's son Charles shared the rest of the story. "After setting her down, he said -- 'Sweetheart, I bet in your wildest dreams that you never thought I would be bringing you to the Governor’s Mansion.' Mom promptly replied -- 'Winfield you have never been in my wildest dreams,'" recalled Charles.

As you might expect, the crowd at First Presbyterian roared with laughter at that story.

Winfield Dunn may be remembered for being our 43rd Governor, but to those who knew him best, that was just four years of a remarkable 97. "Barefoot, adventurous, caring, and urbane -- Winfield Dunn was all that and so much more," said Charles Dunn.

