He was lost after a tornado hit his home. This dog has been reunited with family

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been just over a week since tornadoes swept through Maury County.

One Columbia family got the brunt of the damage and a major scare.

The Whittens not only found their house of 12 years in ruin that day, but they realized they were missing a family member: their dog, Dash.

"People would ask, 'What do you need?' We need you to find our dog. We need you to find our dog," Ryan Whitten said.

Dash was missing for nearly a day until someone found him and brought him to the Maury County Animal Shelter.

"It was like seeing a rainbow, like everything was going to be OK," said ReAnna Whitten.

Now, Dash is back with his parents and the rest of the dogs: Max, Sammy and Chico.

"They're all like kids. You can't pick a favorite," laughed ReAnna.

Their two cats Ricky and Clyde also survived the storm.

Even with a long road ahead, the Whittens say they couldn't ask for more than their family back together again.

"We didn't know what the end would be with Dash, and it turned out to be a great story," said Ryan.

The Maury County Animal Shelter may still have some animals displaced from the storm. If you're missing a pet, or are interested in adopting, you can reach out to the shelter.