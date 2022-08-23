He was shot in East Nashville. His mother remains heartbroken with no answers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A heartbroken mother is pleading for help to find out who shot and killed her son in the middle of an East Nashville street.

Metro Police said on Jan. 20, 1996, around 5 a.m., witnesses reported hearing a gunshot, and seeing a man lying on Sylvan Street in East Nashville. Officers arrived at the scene a short time later and determined Todd Featherston, 31, had died from a gunshot wound.

"What we believe happened is Todd Featherston got into an argument, and that argument escalated to the suspect shooting him point blank in the chest," said Matthew Filter, a detective with the Metro Nashville Police Department's Cold Case Unit.

Detective Filter said when Featherston was killed, he was living with a roommate in an apartment on South 6th Street in East Nashville, and both men were involved in selling fake drugs. It is still unknown if that was a factor in his death.

There are currently no suspects in the case, and it has been years since new information has come to investigators. Filter encouraged anyone who knew Featherston, or saw what happened, to come forward.

"After 26 years, I think it gets easier to talk about this," said Filter. "Relationships change, and people become more comfortable with coming forward with information."

Todd Featherston's mother, Ora, is also hopeful she will one day learn who killed her son.

"If you’re still out there, clear your conscience, and please come forward," said Ora Featherston. "I forgive you."

"It's very likely that there was someone who witnessed it," added Filter. "Even if no one witnessed it, I’m sure the individual that killed Mr. Featherston has talked about it to somebody at some point."

Ora remembered her son as a good person who was always thoughtful. She said not having him around has been extremely hard for her family.

"It would be a big relief to know what happened," said Ora Featherston. "Do the right thing. We appreciate it."

If you have any information about Featherston's murder, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.