Heading to BNA? Why not get there early and listen to some music!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christmas music comes in all forms. You have those hits at the top of the charts, and something even a little bit more subtle.

In the midst of holiday travel hustle and the occasional stress, there's one special way to enjoy the Christmas spirit while traveling at BNA.

"If I have to be here at 12, I'm usually here at 9:30," said John Birdsong.

Birdsong isn't talking about how early he gets to BNA to catch his flight.

"I've met some interesting people here at the airport," he said.

When passengers arrive in Nashville, they walk out and can hear the John Birdsong Quartet performing for visitors and people returning home.

"You know we're Music City so they want to hear some music and this is a very festive time of the year," he said.

When passengers land, often times they're quick to get off the plane and get moving. This was a time where people stopped to listen on their way out of the airport.

"Every time I play there's always a wonderful crowd and very receptive and they sit around and listen and we get to meet and talk to some of the people that are traveling through or traveling to Nashville," Birdsong said.

He has been playing on and off at the airport for over 20 years. This time of year, we know travel can be extra stressful around with the rise in passengers trying to get from point A to point B.

"Well that's right but not for me because I'm playing music," Birdsong said while laughing.