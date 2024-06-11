Heading to Manchester this weekend? Here's what TDOT is doing to prevent congestion

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Driving on down to Manchester for an exciting Bonnaroo adventure? TDOT wants to ensure you that they're prepared for the traffic.

The main focus is to keep traffic moving on I-24. Here's what they're doing to accomplish that.

Help trucks will be on-site patrolling the interstate and state routes. TDOT maintenance units will be posted throughout the festival region, and maintenance personnel will be on call all weekend.

The main festival exit will be Exit 111 (SR-55) and alternate exits will be used if there's congestion.

There will be no construction-related lane closures on I-24 near the festival between 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12 through 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17.

Festival traffic will be kept in the right lane and/or on the shoulder of the interstate.

If you're in need of assistance from a state trooper, you can dial *847 from your cell-phone and you'll be automatically connected to the nearest THP dispatch office.